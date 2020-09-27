Two wishes granted in third annual Make-A-Wish telethon

WTVY crews and Make-A-Wish Alabama continue to help uplift area families by helping make their dreams come true.

In the third annual "Wishes Can’t Wait" telethon, volunteers took calls from 6 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Thursday as residents from across the Wiregrass called in to pledge their donations. At the end of the night, two wishes were granted and over $15,500 was raised.

A family in Geneva County received an RV, and the Shepard family in Henry County woke up to a new pool being installed in their backyard. In an interview with WYVY’s Maggie DesRosiers, Elizabeth Shepard, mother to Wish Kid Emma Shepard, said the water has always been Emma’s happy place.

“We’re excited to be able to have something that we can have a good time in and make memories as a family,” she said. “We’re just so happy to finally see it all come together. It was definitely worth waiting for.”

After a few years of waiting, Make-A-Wish Alabama, with the help of the Wiregrass and Pinch a Penny owner Jason Sharp, were finally able to make Emma’s wish a reality. Pinch a Penny in Dothan donated the pool, the cost of setup and anything else needed to help fulfill the wish.