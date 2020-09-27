Two wishes granted in third annual Make-A-Wish telethon

WTVY crews and Make-A-Wish Alabama continue to help uplift area families by helping make their dreams come true.
In the third annual "Wishes Can’t Wait" telethon, volunteers took calls from 6 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Thursday as residents from across the Wiregrass called in to pledge their donations. At the end of the night, two wishes were granted and over $15,500 was raised.
A family in Geneva County received an RV, and the Shepard family in Henry County woke up to a new pool being installed in their backyard. In an interview with WYVY’s Maggie DesRosiers, Elizabeth Shepard, mother to Wish Kid Emma Shepard, said the water has always been Emma’s happy place.
“We’re excited to be able to have something that we can have a good time in and make memories as a family,” she said. “We’re just so happy to finally see it all come together. It was definitely worth waiting for.”
After a few years of waiting, Make-A-Wish Alabama, with the help of the Wiregrass and Pinch a Penny owner Jason Sharp, were finally able to make Emma’s wish a reality. Pinch a Penny in Dothan donated the pool, the cost of setup and anything else needed to help fulfill the wish.
“To be able to contribute to a family that’s going through struggles that I cannot relate to, and to Emma who is experiencing things that most parents, or all parents, pray their kids don’t ever have to go through, it was a no brainer for us to say yes,” Sharp said in his interview.
“Whatever we can give you. Whatever we can do to take some of the stress, worry and heartache and everything else that goes along with this journey they’re on…absolutely.”
To qualify for a wish, children must be diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition, should be between the ages of 2 and 17 at the time of referral and must not have received a wish from another wish-granting organization.
According to Make-A-Wish, trips to Disney theme parks and other Disney activities make up approximately half of all wishes granted. Unfortunately, travel wishes have been suspended until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, forcing many wishers to choose between picking another wish or putting their wish on hold until it can be granted. Three-fourths of all Alabama wishes involve traveling outside of the state.
A WTVY spokesperson said donations would continue to be accepted throughout the weekend. To make a donation to help grant wishes for children in Alabama, text “wishes” to 243725. Donations can also be made online at give.onecause.com/wishes.
