UAB: COVID’s highly contagious variants pose serious health threat even to those with immunity

“Citizens of Alabama cannot rely on just previous infection alone to be a protection against this Delta variant,” said Goepfert, who is board-certified in Medicine and Infectious Diseases. “I think if you’re vaccinated, you should be happy these vaccines are still working. If you’re not vaccinated, that’s another story.”

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 90% effective against the Delta variant, which now comprises about 90% of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

People who have been infected with COVID-19 have natural immunity, Goepfert said, but that offers less protection against some of the variants than being vaccinated. He said “real-world data” shows that the variants currently pose little reduction, if any, in the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Goepfert said all strains have some susceptibility to the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of the variants arose outside the U.S., where there was little or no vaccine.