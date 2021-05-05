UAB-developed viral immunotherapy for pediatric brain tumors shows promise

A second-generation virus, called M032, has been developed by Markert and collaborators Yancey Gillespie, professor of neurosurgery, and Dr. Richard Whitley, Distinguished Professor of pediatric infectious disease, and is in clinical trials at UAB in adults with glioblastoma. UAB investigator Dr. Renee Chambers is using M032 in a study of brain tumors in dogs, which can develop tumors very similar to those in humans.

In the current trial with G207, 11 of the 12 patients demonstrated a treatment response. The overall survival rate was more than double the typical rate for children with high-grade glioma. Some 36% of the patients thus far have survived longer than 18 months, surpassing the medial overall survival for newly diagnosed patients with high-grade glioma.

Friedman’s team reports that G207 alone or in combination with radiation therapy was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse side effects attributed to the treatment.