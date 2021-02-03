UAB emergency department makes history with new chair

“Dr. Elie is first and foremost an outstanding academic physician-leader but uniquely will be the first Black woman to be named a permanent chair of an academic emergency medicine department at a major American medical school,” said Dr. Selwyn Vickers, senior vice president for Medicine and dean of the School of Medicine. “I am confident that her expertise and knowledge will benefit the Department of Emergency Medicine, which is continuously providing the highest-quality emergency medical care to patients.”

Elie obtained her undergraduate degree from Columbia University and her medical degree from the State University of New York in Brooklyn with a distinction in research. Since then, she has continued to identify herself as a scholar and clinical investigator. Following her emergency medicine residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, she completed the prestigious Critical Care/Trauma Fellowship at the R. Adam Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland. She is triple board-certified in emergency medicine and critical care, as well as hospice and palliative care medicine.