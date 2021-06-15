UAB epidemiologist stresses need for residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

The new normal

Judd said the new normal will look much like what Alabamians are experiencing now. For those who have been vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates masks aren’t needed in public.

“Now, if the mask has personally given you some level of comfort and you want to keep your mask on, you should feel free to keep your mask on. But you don’t have to; the vaccine protects you,” Judd said.

She noted that when people are in large gatherings – sports arenas or concerts where attendees are yelling, singing or being active – it’s probably still a good idea to wear a mask.

COVID-19 cases may continue to accumulate and there could be isolated outbreaks in communities that aren’t heavily vaccinated, Judd said. Some counties, cities or social organizations may choose not to get vaccinated.

“If you’ve got a population not wanting to get vaccinated, you may see an outbreak in that group,” she said. “Those are things we’ll continue to watch.”

Like the flu, there may be times when COVID-19 cases rise and fall, but the disease won’t completely go away.

“We’re still stuck with it,” Judd said. “The difference between COVID and influenza is, it’s a much more dangerous virus. You’re more likely to wind up in the hospital with COVID. It’s more likely to cause death than influenza. So, again, this is one you’d much rather get vaccinated for, rather than have to deal with the infection.”