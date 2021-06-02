UAB: Intranasal COVID vaccine candidate shows sterilizing immunity in preclinical tests

“In the current study,” said Scot Roberts, chief scientific officer at Altimmune, “we found a heavy burden of infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus in the lungs of nonvaccinated mice following challenge with the virus. Importantly, no infectious virus could be detected in the lungs of AdCOVID-vaccinated animals. These data suggest that a single intranasal vaccination with AdCOVID can provide sterilizing immunity that neutralizes infectious virus, which is believed to be the best way to block viral transmission.

“Blocking transmission is critical for preventing spread of the virus and preventing the emergence of new variants of concern, both of which have the potential to prolong the pandemic,” Roberts said.

AdCOVID is in a Phase 1 clinical trial to test safety and immunogenicity in people. Altimmune expects to report topline data in June.