UAB pediatrician: Alabama children should wear mask, get vaccinated to stay safe from rapidly spreading delta variant

“Even if we start increasing our vaccination rates now, we’ve got to get the second dose three or four weeks later for Pfizer,” said Kimberlin, who has studied virology for 25 years. “So, it’s not the immediate answer, but it is part of the answer that ultimately gets us to the other side.”

More than 30 pediatricians in Jefferson and Shelby counties support mask mandates. Kimberlin noted that in August 2021, pulling children out of school is an even more difficult decision than it was a year ago. Educators know that virtual education is not as effective from an educational standpoint, as well as mental health, psychological, socialization, physical health and nutritional aspects.

“It took a full school year, including the spring of 2019 to 2020 school year, to show with empirical data that home schooling, virtual learning is inferior to in-class, in-person learning. … A year ago, we were all arguing about it, and now everyone agrees,” Kimberlin said. “The question is, ‘How we do it as safely as possible?’ It doesn’t do very much good to launch into a school year only to have to stop in-person learning because the virus is running crazy throughout the school. It’s better to be thoughtful about how we approach it to try to keep children in school once we get them in school.”