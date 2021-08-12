UAB pediatrician: Alabama children should wear mask, get vaccinated to stay safe from rapidly spreading delta variant

A UAB expert on Tuesday said two things will keep younger children and teens safe from COVID-19 during the school year: wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.
Dr. David Kimberlin said parents must put these methods front and center to defend children from the dangerous delta variant. Indeed, COVID has modified and mutated into the hyper-transmissible, hyper-infectious delta variant, which is rapidly spreading among children and adults. Birmingham and Mobile – along with Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas – are taking a hard hit from delta.
The difference this year, Kimberlin said, is that delta – a mutated form of COVID-19 – is so highly transmissible.
“This new delta variant is more transmissible, more easily spread, than measles,” said Kimberlin, co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “Measles is like a heat-seeking missile that will find whoever is not fully immunized, not fully immune to it, so I have a fear right now of what lies ahead. This is not the same virus, in the way it’s behaving, that we got used to last year and in the horrible, dark days of last winter.”
As of Aug. 11, Children’s of Alabama is treating 18 patients for COVID. UAB Hospital has 107 adult COVID patients and 24 convalescing COVID patients who are no longer infectious but cannot care for themselves at home.
“It is widely, vastly, rapidly spreading among children, and it’s filling up our hospitals,” said Kimberlin, a pediatrician for 27 years. “This is our reality right now. … It’s going to get worse before it gets better, and I fear that we’re at a place where already starting out, it’s going to end up in a place we haven’t seen before. … It makes last year look pretty tame.”
Parents should be alert to children’s respiratory and/or cold-like symptoms: cough, runny nose, loss of taste and smell, and headache and fever. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting may also be present.
“We’re trying to keep people safe, and keep people well,” Kimberlin added. “My plea is that we please listen to the health experts.”
He said parents must take a protective stance against the delta variant.
“Children 12 and older should be vaccinated,” Kimberlin said. “If you have cousins 12 and older, strongly encourage their parents to get them vaccinated.”
While Kimberlin said the COVID-19 vaccines will ultimately get us through the next 12 weeks, he’s worried about the period before vaccine doses kick in.
“Even if we start increasing our vaccination rates now, we’ve got to get the second dose three or four weeks later for Pfizer,” said Kimberlin, who has studied virology for 25 years. “So, it’s not the immediate answer, but it is part of the answer that ultimately gets us to the other side.”
More than 30 pediatricians in Jefferson and Shelby counties support mask mandates. Kimberlin noted that in August 2021, pulling children out of school is an even more difficult decision than it was a year ago. Educators know that virtual education is not as effective from an educational standpoint, as well as mental health, psychological, socialization, physical health and nutritional aspects.
“It took a full school year, including the spring of 2019 to 2020 school year, to show with empirical data that home schooling, virtual learning is inferior to in-class, in-person learning. … A year ago, we were all arguing about it, and now everyone agrees,” Kimberlin said. “The question is, ‘How we do it as safely as possible?’ It doesn’t do very much good to launch into a school year only to have to stop in-person learning because the virus is running crazy throughout the school. It’s better to be thoughtful about how we approach it to try to keep children in school once we get them in school.”
As a doctor, Kimberlin’s stance is that children in mask-optional school districts should attend school. He encourages parents to express their concerns – politely and with civil discourse – with superintendents and members of boards of education.
Kimberlin said, “Parents have the power to reach out and say, ‘I am really concerned. My son, my daughter can’t get vaccinated right now. They have a weakened immune system, or they have asthma. I’m just scared to death they are going to bring it home to my parents, their grandparents.’ There are all sorts of stories that we know will happen.
“Make sure the folks making the decisions in the district hear that side of the discussion, as well,” he said.