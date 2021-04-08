UAB researchers identify potential therapeutic target against malignant brain tumors

“Our study reveals a major role for N-cad in establishing radiation resistance in mouse and human GSCs and further shows that lower N-cad levels correlate with glioblastoma patient survival,” said Dr. Satoru Osuka, assistant professor in the Department of Neurosurgery and first author of the paper. “Direct transfer of N-cad to sensitive GSCs made them resistant, and knockout of N-cad sensitized them to radiation, showing therapeutic potential. Altogether, these data indicate that N-cad is a driver of tumor resistance to radiation therapy, and provide proof-of-principle that targeting N-cad might sensitize the tumor to radiation, a major goal in oncology.”

There is another player at work, a glycoprotein called clusterin (CLU). CLU is normally secreted in response to stress and regulates cell survival, playing an important role in programmed cell-death signaling in cancer. It is overexpressed in several cancers, including malignant glioma.

“Our studies now reveal a new role for clusterin in GSC resistance, and establish a novel relationship between CLU and N-cad expression,” Van Meir said. “We found that N-cad is a strong inducer of CLU expression in GSCs, thereby inducing an anti-apoptotic state through elevation in CLU secretion. This innovative finding provides a new avenue for targeting the N-cad/CLU survival signaling axis to reduce radiation resistance in GBM.”