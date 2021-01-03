UAB students fight COVID-19 one call at a time as contact tracers

Unfortunately, there are so many conversations to have. “Our running trend is probably 4,000 or so cases each month,” Godwins said.

The students all work remotely, using a laptop and telephone headset. Shifts are designed to fit around student schedules, Godwins says. For instance, “med students primarily work from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends,” when it may be easier to reach people who are at their jobs during the day.

Some patients love to talk. Many do not. “Our calls range from 30 to 45 minutes down to zero minutes if someone is not willing to talk,” Godwins said. “We get that all the time, unfortunately, partly because there are scammers who have taken advantage of the situation and used it to prey on people. Some aren’t surprised; others are super-afraid. They may be experiencing symptoms but can’t get off of work.”

If the patient was tested by their care provider, they already know they have tested positive. People who have been tested at a community drive or event may be hearing the news of their diagnosis for the first time. Either way, “we contact each one and provide them with information on health precautions and isolation,” Godwins said.

Then the tracers ask the person about where they have been and with whom they have been in close contact with over the past two weeks.