UAB study, among others, shows masks are effective in preventing spread of COVID-19

The authors of that study reported the scientific analysis of the data provided from 100 school districts and 14 charter schools from March to June 2021, representing more than 865,000 students and 160,000 staff, showed that proper masking was the most effective mitigation strategy to prevent secondary transmission in schools when COVID-19 is circulating and when vaccination is unavailable or there is insufficient uptake.

The study showed that distance was not a factor in the spread of COVID-19 when students/staff/teachers are masked. Masking was adequate to prevent within-school COVID-19 transmission, with no difference between schools requiring greater than 3 feet of distance between students compared to those requiring less than 3 feet.

Dr. Todd McCarty, assistant professor of infectious diseases at UAB, said numerous studies have shown that children are minimally affected by wearing facemasks.

“We have substantial observational data that all points in the same direction: that children fare well even while wearing masks in many of the socialization skills that are so important at a young age,” McCarty said.

McCarty offers four studies that bolster this argument: