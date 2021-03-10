UAB trial studying technique to clear ‘brain fog’ after COVID-19

Typically, the training is spread across two weeks. Participants often have caregivers who work or have other obligations, so the training can be conducted during a longer period in some cases, Taub said. At the end of each session, participants are assigned 10 homework tasks “that patients use in their everyday lives to focus on transferring the gains they have made in the lab,” Uswatte said. “These are tasks that are important to the person or their quality of life and are going to challenge their cognitive skills.”

The activities might include “cooking a meal with more than three ingredients, starting a conversation, remembering medication, doing the laundry or making out a shopping list,” Taub said. “There are perceived – and often real – barriers to carrying out cognitive activities. Part of the requirement of the program is that participants have a caregiver or person who lives with them who can prompt them to do this homework when they are at home. We also call them once a week for the first month after the end of training and then once a month for the next 11 months to help participants hold onto their gains.”

The challenge of adapting CI therapy to a new condition is exciting, Taub and Uswatte said.