UDC chapter holds annual luncheon

The Gen. Edmond Winchester Rucker 2534 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently held their 14th Annual Confederate History and Heritage luncheon at a venue in Enterprise.

Our annual luncheon is normally held in April, which is Confederate History and Heritage month in Alabama, but due to COVID-19 the luncheon was postponed until August.

The invocation was given by Chapter Chaplain Cathy Odom followed by the salutes and pledge to the flags. The salute to the Christian flag was led by Odom, the pledge to the Flag of the United States of America was led by Donna Smith, the salute to the Alabama flag was led by Donna Clark and the salute to the Confederate flag was led by Patsy Stephens. The UDC ritual was conducted by Chapter President Georgia Fleming and Chaplain Odom. Welcome and introductions were made by President Fleming.