UDC chapter holds annual luncheon

The Gen. Edmond Winchester Rucker 2534 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy recently held their 14th Annual Confederate History and Heritage luncheon at a venue in Enterprise.
Our annual luncheon is normally held in April, which is Confederate History and Heritage month in Alabama, but due to COVID-19 the luncheon was postponed until August.
The invocation was given by Chapter Chaplain Cathy Odom followed by the salutes and pledge to the flags. The salute to the Christian flag was led by Odom, the pledge to the Flag of the United States of America was led by Donna Smith, the salute to the Alabama flag was led by Donna Clark and the salute to the Confederate flag was led by Patsy Stephens. The UDC ritual was conducted by Chapter President Georgia Fleming and Chaplain Odom. Welcome and introductions were made by President Fleming.
Two Global War on Terror Military Service Awards were presented by President Fleming and Recorder of Military Service Awards Pat Richter. Scherr Douglas Qualls of Troy served in the US Army, 375th Combat Support Supply Battalion. He served as Command Sargent Major, his medals include: Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/campaign star, Armed Forces Reserve medal with M Device and 30 Year Gold Hourglass (2nd award), Bronze Star medal, Meritorious Service (3rd award), Army Commendation medal (2nd), Army Achievement medal (3rd award), Army Good Conduct. He is the great-grandson of Charles Bryant Douglas who joined the Confederate army on 6 Oct 1861 as a musician at Ramer, Alabama and served honorably in Co. E, 6th Regiment Alabama infantry.
A Global War on Terror Military Service Award was also presented to Clyde B. Hornsby of Ozark. He served as a private first class in the U. S. Army, 186th Engineer Company; his medals: Meritorious Service Medal (4th award), Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2nd award), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Valorous Unit Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (5th award), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (5th award), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (2nd award), National Defense Service Award (3rd award), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd award), Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Combat Action Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-Wheeled Vehicle(s) Clasp, Observer Controller Trainer Certification Course. He is the great-grandson of John Allen Hornsby of Co. G, 57th Regiment, Alabama infantry.
A Memorial to Confederate ancestors was given. A table of honor was placed and ritual conducted by Cathy Odom and Donna Smith. Following the ceremony each person present honored their Confederate ancestor by naming them, and giving their regiment and state.
Petition for grace was given by Chaplain Odom and a delicious luncheon was enjoyed. Following lunch, Mrs. Mary Ellen Sanders, president of the General William C. Oates 1342 UDC Chapter of Dothan, installed the newly-elected Rucker officers for 2020-2022.
Officers are: President and Second Vice President Patsy Stephens, Vice President and Recording Secretary Georgia Fleming, Third Vice President and Registrar Donna Clark, Treasurer and Recorder of Military Service Awards Pat Richter, Historian Donna Smith and Chaplain Cathy Odom.
Following the installation, Mrs. Fleming was presented with her Chapter President’s pin for 2018-2020 by Vice President Odom, announcements were made by President Fleming and the benediction was given by Chaplain Odom.
