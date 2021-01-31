Underfunding of public health has devastated Alabama in our time of need

Despite its underfunding, ADPH did a commendable job in vaccination planning. The priority groups it identified reflect a science-based assessment of risk of exposure and risk of death. Phase 1a targets health care workers, who are at highest risk of exposure, and nursing home residents, who statistically are at highest risk of death. The remaining priority groups follow a gradient of those same risks.

We know from grim statistics that COVID-19 risks do not fall evenly across racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups. People of color make up a disproportionate share of the front-line workers who keep our communities going, often at low pay. Black and Hispanic Alabamians on average also face more barriers to health care than white residents, and thus have higher rates of the chronic conditions that increase the risk of COVID-19 complications.

By quickly vaccinating people in ADPH’s prescribed order, Alabama can reduce COVID-19’s death toll and ensure more equitable protections and outcomes. But if officials abandon the priority system, our state likely will see more virus deaths and an even harsher burden on marginalized Alabamians.