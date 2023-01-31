University of Maryland Global Campus announces Fall 2022 graduates

The University of Maryland Global Campus graduated more than 7,600 students worldwide in fall 2022. Students from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries earned UMGC degrees.

More than 2,200 graduates attended "Grad Walk" in Adelphi, Md., an in-person experience designed to place the spotlight directly on graduates and their achievements while helping protect the health and safety of their guests and the university community.

Among the graduates were Elena Conrad of Enterprise who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies and Zilporah Le'Shae Lewis of Enterprise who earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually.