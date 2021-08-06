UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Friday shooting at Econo Lodge

Enterprise police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of an Enterprise woman killed in a suspected domestic violence dispute Friday morning at a motel on Glover Avenue, EPD officials said.

Enterprise police responded to reports of a shooting at the Econo Lodge at about 2:15 a.m. Friday to discover Tempest Jazzkneea James, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. James died a short while later, Lt. Billy Haglund said.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Dothan Police Department SWAT team apprehended Deauntae Hill, 29, of Ozark at a motel in Dothan and charged him with murder.

“The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the US Marshal Task Force, BATF, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark Police Department, Dothan Police Department, and the Dothan SWAT team for their assistance in this investigation,” Haglund said.

According to witness reports, the suspect fired numerous rounds at the victim and fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Detectives indicated that the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute.

Hill was previously arrested on charges of third degree domestic violence on Nov. 25, 2020, March 23 and Aug. 3.

