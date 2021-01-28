USAACE honors Fiscal Year 2020 Instructors of the Year

Every Aviation leader and Soldier is trained within the USAACE, which also carries out the motto of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, “Victory Starts Here.” Whether they are in a command post, a control tower, a main­tenance hangar or flying in a cockpit, Aviation warfighters must be trained proficiently.

“It is due to our world class, profession­al and passionate instructors that enable our Army and our branch to remain the absolute best in the world,” Budraitis said.

Instructors teach Soldiers to be techni­cally and tactically proficient, and develop people from diverse backgrounds to embrace the Army’s values and a culture built on trust, training them how to build cohesive teams when they depart USAACE and enter the op­erational Army, Budraitis explained.

“You are inspiring the future leaders of the Aviation branch and our Army, and for that we applaud you,” he said.

The ceremony was conducted with limited in person attendees and broadcast virtually via social media.

During the event, each instructor took cen­ter stage to be recognized. A prerecorded video highlighting the individual instructors was also shown.

Each winner received a Certificate of Achievement for excellence in training while serving as an instructor at USAACE, for their professionalism, dedication to duty and tech­nical expertise that contributed to the success of their unit and USAACE. The winners also received gifts from sponsoring organizations.