USDA, Alabama sign historic agreement to improve forest conditions on public and private lands

USDA Under Secretary of Agriculture James Hubbard and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a Shared Stewardship agreement at a virtual signing event Tuesday afternoon. The agreement is between USDA's Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service, along with, the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources and the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Shared Stewardship agreements establish a framework for federal and state agencies to collaborate better, focus on accomplishing mutual goals, further common interests, and effectively respond to the increasing ecological challenges and natural resource concerns.

“Shared stewardship provides an incredible opportunity to work with the state of Alabama to set stewardship priorities together,” said Hubbard. “We will combine our mutual skills and assets to achieve cross-boundary outcomes desired by all.”

This new agreement centers on USDA’s commitment to work with states and other partners to use the best available science to identify high-priority forests that need treatment and to ensure the long-term sustainability of public and private lands.