USDA announces major program improvements

At the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention Monday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced several major developments at the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will benefit farmers, ranchers and producers across the nation.

“At USDA, our goal is to provide all farmers, including new and underserved producers, with the opportunity to receive the assistance they need to continue farming, to build and maintain their competitive-edge, and to access more, new, and better markets,” said Vilsack, who spoke at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention.

“Working together we can ensure American agriculture is as resilient as ever and will do so by implementing a holistic approach to emergency assistance, by lowering input costs through investments in domestic fertilizer production, and by promoting competition in agricultural markets.”

Vilsack said USDA continues to make progress in the following areas by:

Assisting producers facing high input costs to access domestic, innovative fertilizer capacity;

Improving risk protection for underserved producers;

Investing in new choices and meat processing capacity for livestock producers; and,

Providing relief for producers impacted by disaster and the pandemic.

These programs and efforts are part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to lower costs for producers, increase competition and access to market opportunities, and ensure equity in designing and developing programs to help all producers. Additionally, the announcements are a continuation of the administration’s focus on targeting assistance based on need, reaching everyone who is eligible, and removing the bureaucratic burden on producers.