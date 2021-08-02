USKA to host Customer Appreciation Day, Back to School Bash this week

To celebrate moving to a new location, making it through the last year and the start of another school year, USKA Martial Arts, Inc. is hosting multiple events this week with Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday and its annual Back to School Bash on Friday.
Owner and founder Issachar James said despite the hardships of the last year—moving locations in April, a name change and a complete revamp—he wanted to take the time to celebrate their survival and find a way to thank the community for its support and to also kick off the start of a new, prosperous school year.
“After last year and everything we went through to keep things going, we had to see how to get things going better than what it was,” he said. “We know especially after COVID and the way things are now, families need help, and we’ve always hosted different events to help the students and encourage them.”
City officials and community members are invited to a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new location in the Westgate Shopping center, located at 621 Boll Weevil Circle St. 30A, at 10 a.m. and are encouraged to stay for free hamburgers and hotdogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday’s annual Back to School Bash starts at 4 p.m. and will feature more free food, games and bags of school supplies and families will also have the opportunity to learn about the programs and changes James has implemented for the upcoming year, including: transportation from New Brockton schools for the after school program; expanding the age range to include pre-k through 10th grade; online karate classes; an online martial arts supply store; karate-do classes for ages 3-5; kickboxing and Muay Thai classes for ages 13 and up; and Scorpion karate classes for ages 3 and up.
In addition to the new programs, James said all of their current programs will stay in place, such as one-on-one tutoring and homework assistance from certified teachers from local school systems, summer karate camp, Spring Break karate camp, Christmas karate camp, the leadership program and the annual banquet where the Most Outstanding Student awards, Most Improved Student awards, leadership awards and academic awards are given.
USKA opened in Enterprise in 2005, and James has over 30 years of experience in karate and instructing since his father put him in karate classes at 9 years old. After competing in national and world-wide tournaments and teaching seminars across the nation, James decided to turn his passion into a platform for good.
“I’ve always used martial arts as kind of like a ministry to reach youth as well as adults, to mentor them in the direction they want to go, whether it’s dealing with education or self-defense,” he said. “A lot of schools today are just martial arts, but we want to offer all of this because we push education as well. It’s important to us.
“We try to stay in touch with a lot of different educational avenues to help the students, so when they do come here, it’s balanced. They’re able to get their homework done, we help if they need counseling, and we help if they need training. We offer structure. We make sure we take the time with them to understand them and help guide them in the right way. If for some reason we don’t have all of those things here that they need, we find those resources in order to do it.”
For more information, call 334-475-4309 or visit the work-in-progress website at scorpionkarate1.com.