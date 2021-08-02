USKA to host Customer Appreciation Day, Back to School Bash this week

In addition to the new programs, James said all of their current programs will stay in place, such as one-on-one tutoring and homework assistance from certified teachers from local school systems, summer karate camp, Spring Break karate camp, Christmas karate camp, the leadership program and the annual banquet where the Most Outstanding Student awards, Most Improved Student awards, leadership awards and academic awards are given.

USKA opened in Enterprise in 2005, and James has over 30 years of experience in karate and instructing since his father put him in karate classes at 9 years old. After competing in national and world-wide tournaments and teaching seminars across the nation, James decided to turn his passion into a platform for good.

“I’ve always used martial arts as kind of like a ministry to reach youth as well as adults, to mentor them in the direction they want to go, whether it’s dealing with education or self-defense,” he said. “A lot of schools today are just martial arts, but we want to offer all of this because we push education as well. It’s important to us.