Usry joins Enterprise Ledger staff

The staff at The Enterprise Ledger is excited to welcome Morgan Usry to its editorial team.

Usry graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in May 2020 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, minored in human rights and was an Academic Excellence Scholar.

She graduated with a 3.4 grade point average, was the news editor of The Student Printz, the college’s newspaper, and a host and newsreader for the college’s radio station, Southern Miss Today-WUSM. She was also a member of both the horticultural club and the writing club. During the summer of 2019, she studied abroad in Italy, focusing on justice and human rights.

While on staff at The Student Printz, Usry won the School of Communications Best Print Feature Story in 2019 for her article titled “Celebrating Leading Women: Dr. Kate Greene,” where she highlighted the life and achievements of the Associate Professor of Political Science in honor of Women’s History Month.

A native of Purvis, Mississippi—a town of approximately 400 people located near Hattiesburg—Usry joins reporter Savanah Weed and editor Terry Connor on The Ledger‘s editorial team.