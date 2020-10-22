 Skip to main content
USS Oklahoma sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified, will be honored
USS Oklahoma sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified, will be honored

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young

 DPAA

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor were identified and will be honored in Kentucky.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin Young, 29, of Hawesville, died on Dec. 7, 1941, when the USS Oklahoma capsized, news outlets reported.

In October 1949, Young’s remains were classified as non-recoverable by a military board because they couldn’t be identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed unknown remains from the USS Oklahoma in 2015 and used dental and anthropological analyses to identify service members, including Young.

Young’s name was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl. A rosette will be placed by his name to indicate that he was found.

Young will be buried on May 15, 2021, in Lewisport, Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Young on the day of his interment.

“It took a long time to get him home, but we honor the sacrifice of Navy Fireman Martin Young no less,” Beshear said. “All of our veterans and their families have earned our respect and compassion for their service.”

