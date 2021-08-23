Vaccine incentive offered to county employees

In an effort to increase the county’s vaccine numbers, the Coffee County Commission on Monday passed a resolution that offers employees who have already been vaccinated and those who choose to get vaccinated a one-time incentive of $400.
Employees will have the next 90 days to provide proof of vaccination from one of the three offered—Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson—and the $400 incentive will be added to the paycheck for the pay period when proof was shown. The money will be pulled from the county’s American Rescue Plan funding.
County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan said this measure is not an attempt at mandating employee vaccinations, it is just an encouragement.
“This will not be, by any means, mandated, it is simply to encourage employees to get the vaccine,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Thompson, who said it’s taken him a while to come around to the vaccine, reiterated that employees will not be required to get vaccinated if they choose not to.
“This is not forcing anyone to get vaccinated. This is just something we came up with as a commission to maybe give them a nudge. It’s a choice they have to make,” Thompson said. “I’m in the process of getting there…but it took me a year and a half to get it figured out, with the help of James Brown and Grant Lyons.”
In the bi-monthly COVID update, Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons said the two biggest issues currently impacting the area are the hospitalization and positivity rates.
The county’s positivity rating sits at 30 percent with 261 new cases over the last seven days, an average of 39 a day, and a new overall total of 7,591. While cases are still high for the region, Lyons said the positivity rating is down by about 45 percent from the previous seven-day average.
“That sounds like a big number, and that’s a good change, however it’s still high,” he said. “We want to see it around 10 percent.”
In an email update on Friday, Brown said that hospitalizations in the state experienced a 30 percent gain from 1,923 hospitalizations on Aug. 6 to 2,764. Locally, all ICU beds are currently full, and overflow plans are being made at Medical Center Enterprise.
Commissioner Jimmy Jones said he recently spoke with MCE administrators who reported that the third floor of the hospital is full and they are trying to make room for more patients on the fourth floor and in day surgery and post-operation rooms. He encouraged residents to think about those who are working in hospitals trying to save lives when going about their daily life and when making the decision on whether to get vaccinated or not.
“Hospitals in the local area are still at or over capacity for medical beds. Surge plans for use of personnel and other hospital areas are being implemented,” Brown said. “Cancelations of elective surgeries has been implemented or is currently being contemplated by many local hospitals, and we have seen an increase in calls for assistance with personnel and resources. According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, 35 of 117 hospitals in the state are predicting critical manning shortages within a week, and 30 are currently reporting this.”
Lyons said to help keep hospitals as open as possible, people should only go to the emergency room in the case of an actual emergency.
“Hospitals are overrun. If you don’t need to go to the emergency room, we’re trying to tell people not to go to the ER unless you absolutely have to,” he said. “We want to try to get that number down.”
On Monday morning, the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people age 16 and older, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved by the FDA. It has been approved for emergency use in the United States since mid-December, and in May it was extended to those 12 and older.
"While this and other vaccines have met the FDA's rigorous scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be confident that this vaccine meets the FDA's gold standard for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality that we require for an approved product," FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said during a briefing on Monday.
Though not granted approval, FDA officials said the vaccine would remain authorized for emergency use for those ages 12-16.