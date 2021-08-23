Vaccine incentive offered to county employees

In the bi-monthly COVID update, Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons said the two biggest issues currently impacting the area are the hospitalization and positivity rates.

The county’s positivity rating sits at 30 percent with 261 new cases over the last seven days, an average of 39 a day, and a new overall total of 7,591. While cases are still high for the region, Lyons said the positivity rating is down by about 45 percent from the previous seven-day average.

“That sounds like a big number, and that’s a good change, however it’s still high,” he said. “We want to see it around 10 percent.”

In an email update on Friday, Brown said that hospitalizations in the state experienced a 30 percent gain from 1,923 hospitalizations on Aug. 6 to 2,764. Locally, all ICU beds are currently full, and overflow plans are being made at Medical Center Enterprise.

Commissioner Jimmy Jones said he recently spoke with MCE administrators who reported that the third floor of the hospital is full and they are trying to make room for more patients on the fourth floor and in day surgery and post-operation rooms. He encouraged residents to think about those who are working in hospitals trying to save lives when going about their daily life and when making the decision on whether to get vaccinated or not.