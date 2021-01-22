Versatility makes Cunningham great

Wildcat football strength and conditioning and defensive backs coach Gary Dugger arrived in January 2020, missing the 2019 football season, and decided to attend an area basketball game to get a look at some of his future players. It was then that he first encountered Jalen Cunningham.

Making note of his versatility as a multi-sport athlete, Dugger said he was immediately impressed with his athleticism.

“For his size, he was in there rebounding with some of these guys that are 6’5, 6’6, and playing great defense and just hustling all over the court,” he said. “The basketball teams would come into the weight room and lift and this kid, you may not think he’s as strong as he is, but he squats 430 pounds. He’s a very strong, hard-working young man.”

His hard work extended to the football field as well, taking on one of the more difficult positions.

“On the football field, in my opinion, he drew one of, if not the toughest assignments every week. For us, that means he was covering the other team’s best receiver, and a lot of times that was going to be man-to-man coverage,” Dugger said. “On game nights you might not have heard his name a lot over the PA system, but for a corner back that’s usually a really good thing because that means he’s doing his job.”

