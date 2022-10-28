Veteran owned businesses recognized in Enterprise

Enterprise business owners who are veterans met with Mayor William Cooper at city hall here Friday for a proclamation signing recognizing Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 as National Veterans Small Business Week.

“Nearly one out of ten small businesses across the United States is veteran owned, from Main Street store fronts to virtual high-tech startups that advance America,” Cooper said. “Veteran-owned small businesses are a pillar of our economy and contribute to the foundation of our nation.

“Veteran small business owners are resilient, disciplined, and mission-oriented, thanks to their military service and committed to serving our country and communities,” he said. “The City of Enterprise supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s veteran owned small businesses start, grow, and recover their businesses after a disaster and help our communities thrive.”

This is the seventh year that National Veterans Small Business Week has been officially recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a week to highlight the programs and services available to veterans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.