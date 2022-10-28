 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran owned businesses recognized in Enterprise

Veteran owned businesses recognized in Enterprise

At a proclamation signing Friday recognizing veteran-owned businesses, seated, are Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham, left, Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, center, and Peggy Contreras from the Coffee County Association of Service Agencies. In back, from left, are Travis Parker, Travis Parker Realty; Eric Wymann, Navigator Development Group Inc.; LaWanda Grill, White Oak Ale; Enterprise City Councilman Scotty Johnson, retired Army Aviator; Dr. Patrick Cain, Enterprise City Schools; and retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Marvin Pinckney, Buffalo Soldiers Riders Association.

 MICHELLE MANN, DOTHAN EAGLE

Enterprise business owners who are veterans met with Mayor William Cooper at city hall here Friday for a proclamation  signing recognizing Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 as National Veterans Small Business Week.

“Nearly one out of ten small businesses across the United States is veteran owned, from Main Street store fronts to virtual high-tech startups that advance America,” Cooper said. “Veteran-owned small businesses are a pillar of our economy and contribute to the foundation of our nation.

“Veteran small business owners are resilient, disciplined, and mission-oriented, thanks to their military service and committed to serving our country and communities,” he said. “The City of Enterprise supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s veteran owned small businesses start, grow, and recover their businesses after a disaster and help our communities thrive.”

This is the seventh year that National Veterans Small Business Week has been officially recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a week to highlight the programs and services available to veterans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

