Veteran, Service Member of the Year nominations sought

The service and sacrifice of local veterans will be honored during the annual Veterans Tribute ceremony, set this year for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Enterprise Civic Center.
Among the highlights of the ceremony will be the announcement of the Veteran and Active Service Member of the Year, and the showing of a Tribute slide show featuring the faces of local veterans.
The Veterans Tribute Committee, made up of representatives of local veterans service organizations and other related organizations, encourage all veterans to attend the ceremony and invite the public to attend as well to show their appreciation for the local veteran community.
One of the highlights of the ceremony will be the introduction of all Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year nominees and the announcement of the winner.
“We respect and value the veterans and active service members who contribute in many wonderful ways to the way of life we enjoy here,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. “We look forward to honoring them again this year in this special way. To the City of Enterprise, all of the nominees are winners because of their distinguished service and sacrifice and their continued service after leaving the military.”
Former Veterans of the Year include Gary Price, Chris Jones, Conrad Stempel, Pamela Smith, Sam Boswell, Bob Cooper, Bill Baker and James Rathburn.
Former Active Duty Service Members of the Year include Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sam Baker, CW5 Russell Smith, First Sgt. Troy Bolin, CW4 Tammy Richmond, CW3 Jose` Graulau and Command Sgt. Maj. Micheal Sutterfield.
“The City of Enterprise is more than a Veteran Friendly city. It is “Home” for many Veterans. Most of these Veterans are ‘transplants, deciding to make Enterprise their home after their Service to the Country,” said Tribute Committee member Mike Sutterfield. “In conjunction with Veteran’s Day, the Committee, with assistance from the City of Enterprise, will conduct three events honoring Veterans: the annual Wreath-Laying at the Wall of Freedom in Henderson Park on Nov. 8, and both the Veterans Parade and the Veteran’s Tribute on Nov. 9. At the Veteran’s Tribute, the City will announce the recipients of the Active Service Member of the Year and Veteran of the Year.”
Sutterfield said the recognitions are given to the exceptional Active Service Member and Veteran of the Community who sets a positive example and reflects well upon military values; in particular selfless service to the community.
“Your nominations for these awards are vital to properly recognizing the Service Members and Veterans of our community,” he said.
Cooper agreed, saying that almost everyone knows a great veteran, either as a family member, friend, co-worker or in other ways. “Please feel free to nominate a deserving veteran, or in a separate category, an active duty service member.”
Contact Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland for a nomination form at 334-348-2310, or kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov; go to the city’s website, www.enterpriseal.gov, or go to the City of Enterprise Facebook page to download nomination forms. The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 30.
Another highlight of the ceremony will be the playing of the “Faces of Freedom” slideshow that features photos of veterans from the community. The video was added to the ceremony last year but will be updated with the additions this year, which can include veterans and anyone now serving.
Anyone who did not submit a photo or photos last year is invited to do so. Current photos, photos in formal or informal uniform during the time of service, or both will be accepted. Please send digital copies, name, rank, branch of service and years of service to kkeprise@gmail.com. If you prefer to mail photos, please do not send originals. Make copies and mail to Kay Kirkland, Veterans Photos, P.O. Box 311000, Enterprise, AL 36330, along with the name, rank, branch and years of service.
The Veterans Tribute Committee is led again this year by VFW Post 6683 Commander Randy Black. The committee will be announcing details of other aspects of the celebration soon.