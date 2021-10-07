Veteran, Service Member of the Year nominations sought

The service and sacrifice of local veterans will be honored during the annual Veterans Tribute ceremony, set this year for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Enterprise Civic Center.

Among the highlights of the ceremony will be the announcement of the Veteran and Active Service Member of the Year, and the showing of a Tribute slide show featuring the faces of local veterans.

The Veterans Tribute Committee, made up of representatives of local veterans service organizations and other related organizations, encourage all veterans to attend the ceremony and invite the public to attend as well to show their appreciation for the local veteran community.

One of the highlights of the ceremony will be the introduction of all Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year nominees and the announcement of the winner.

“We respect and value the veterans and active service members who contribute in many wonderful ways to the way of life we enjoy here,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. “We look forward to honoring them again this year in this special way. To the City of Enterprise, all of the nominees are winners because of their distinguished service and sacrifice and their continued service after leaving the military.”