Veterans Cleaning donates services for downtown beautification project

In an effort to help beautify downtown Enterprise, Veterans Cleaning Solutions donated their time and materials and pressure washed the railroad trestle and nearby sidewalks on Main Street, the entrance to downtown.
Service Manager Robert Green said this was the company’s way of giving back to a city that’s been good to them and to make sure visitors get a good first impression of Enterprise.
“When people drive in, (the trestle) is the first thing they see,” he said, “and if they see it’s nasty and dirty, then they get a bad impression of the town.”
Owners Jim Cappadoro and Jim McDonough intend to make the cleaning an annual service, and Mayor William Cooper said it was a huge benefit for the city to have businesses that care.
“We very much appreciate this civic-minded business for making the trestle-cleaning a yearly commitment,” Cooper said. “The work and supplies that Veterans Cleaning Service donates through this project is a real plus for the city. It helps to beautify our city, and that is especially important since the trestle on Main Street (State Highway 84) has come to represent a main entrance to our downtown. It also provides a service that frees up city personnel to do other much-needed projects.”
Employees who worked on the project, beginning bright and early at 7 a.m., were Jason Burgess, David Mason, Darian Allor, Stuart Bush, Director of Operations Niki McMahan and Green.
Veterans Cleaning Solutions was created in response to the frustration of being a customer and repeatedly experiencing poor customer service, long wait times and unprofessional behavior from the “professionals.”
“Our story is like so many of the clients we serve today,” McDonough said. “John and I would meet at work and share stories of bad customer service, uninsured, unlicensed and untrained owner operators with questionable ethics treating our wives poorly when we were out of the country.”
Veteran owned and operated, Veterans Cleaning celebrated 10 years of business in July and has received an A-rating from Angie’s List, 4.98 out of five stars with 100+ reviews from Home Advisor and the 5 Star Company status within the SoftWash Systems network. The company was voted the Dothan Eagle Best of the Wiregrass Best Carpet Cleaner in 2020, the Enterprise Ledger Readers Choice Award Best Carpet Cleaners and Best Roof and Exterior Cleaners from 2016 to 2020 and is a Better Business Bureau accredited business with zero complaints.
