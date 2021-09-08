Veterans Cleaning donates services for downtown beautification project

In an effort to help beautify downtown Enterprise, Veterans Cleaning Solutions donated their time and materials and pressure washed the railroad trestle and nearby sidewalks on Main Street, the entrance to downtown.

Service Manager Robert Green said this was the company’s way of giving back to a city that’s been good to them and to make sure visitors get a good first impression of Enterprise.

“When people drive in, (the trestle) is the first thing they see,” he said, “and if they see it’s nasty and dirty, then they get a bad impression of the town.”

Owners Jim Cappadoro and Jim McDonough intend to make the cleaning an annual service, and Mayor William Cooper said it was a huge benefit for the city to have businesses that care.

“We very much appreciate this civic-minded business for making the trestle-cleaning a yearly commitment,” Cooper said. “The work and supplies that Veterans Cleaning Service donates through this project is a real plus for the city. It helps to beautify our city, and that is especially important since the trestle on Main Street (State Highway 84) has come to represent a main entrance to our downtown. It also provides a service that frees up city personnel to do other much-needed projects.”