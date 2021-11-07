Veterans to be honored at three traditional events

Cooper said the city is extremely pleased to have commissioner Davis speak at the tribute ceremony Tuesday night. “We look forward to hearing about his perspective as a veteran,” the mayor said. “In his leadership role in the State Department of Veterans Affairs, he has great insight into what it means to be a veteran in today’s world.”

He is also expected to share a brief update on construction of the newest ADVA long-term health care facility for veterans, which will be located in Enterprise.

Ground is expected to be broken on the site early in 2022.

All veterans at the ceremony will be recognized. All nominees for Veteran of the Year and the Active Service Member of the Year will honored as well, and the selections will be announced.

An updated version of the “Faces of Freedom” video will be shown, featuring photos of about 200 living and deceased veterans, and active duty members. The city is attempting to put together a record of those in the area who have served their country.