Victim in Enterprise wreck identified

The driver killed in Wednesday’s fatal crash in Enterprise has been identified as Tracy Sherer Jennings, 61, of Deerfield, Florida.
An Enterprise police statement said the department’s preliminary investigation indicates that Jennings entered the lane of oncoming traffic striking another vehicle, and then striking a second vehicle head-on. Jennings was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The crashed happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Boll Weevil Circle between Main Street (Highway 84) and Damascus Highway (Highway 134).
The Enterprise Police Traffic Homicide Division is continuing its investigation.