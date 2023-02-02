The Veteran of the Year, Business of the Year and two lifetime achievement awards were presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 373 during a recent meeting held in Ozark.

The awards were presented locally on behalf of the Vietnam Veterans of America Alabama State Council.

Chapter 373 Veteran of the Year is retired Chief Warrant Officer David C. Dannelly, Business of the Year award winner is the “Friends of Army Aviation,” and VVA Lifetime Achievement awards were presented to the late William "Bo" Bowman and Max Roberts.

VVA is the only national Vietnam veterans’ organization congressionally chartered and exclusively dedicated to Vietnam-era veterans and their families, said Bob Cooper, VVA Chapter 373 president. “Joining VVA allows you to connect with other veterans and stay up with the latest on special events.”

VVA’s goals are to promote and support the full range of issues important to Vietnam veterans, to create a new identity for this generation of veterans, and to change public perception of Vietnam veterans, said Cooper. “VVA strives to aggressively advocate on issues important to veterans, seek full access to quality health care for veterans, seek the fullest possible accounting of America’s POWs and MIAs, and serve our communities.

“VVA will be here for as long as it takes to make sure that those who serve our country receive the care and respect they have earned,” Cooper said. “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”

Chapter 373 officers serving with Cooper are Bobby Enfinger, first vice president; Bob Bunting, second vice president; Ken Donahue, treasurer; Ron Jones, secretary; and Jerry Ogles, chaplain.

The next meeting of the VVA Chapter 373 is Feb. 25 at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar located at 189 Heritage Way in Ozark.

“There will not be an optional breakfast at this meeting due to the Friends of Army Aviation being out of town for an airshow,” said Cooper. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the conference room.

This meeting is open to members and those that served in the Republic of Vietnam between Feb. 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975 and Vietnam-era veterans in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964 and May 7, 1975 who are interested in Vietnam veterans’ issues.

For more information contact bob.bcooper@gmail.com