Voter ID drive scheduled

Those in need of a free Alabama photo voter ID card should make plans to go to Elba on Thursday, July 30.

A voter ID is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 200 Buford Street. Voter registration forms will also be available. Voter registration information can also be updated.

To qualify for a free photo voter ID card, you must be a registered voter in Alabama at your current address, must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting and must provide identification, such as: a non-valid photo ID (expired license, student ID, employee ID, etc.); birth certificate; marriage record; Medicare or Medicaid document; military record; official school record or transcript; Social Security Administration document; state or federal census record; hospital or nursing home record; or certificate of citizenship.

For additional information, contact the Alabama Secretary of State’s office at 800-274-8683 or visit alabamavotes.gov.

