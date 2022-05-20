Voting location changes for some Enterprise voters

Enterprise voters who have been accustomed to casting their ballots at the M.N. “Jug” Brown Recreation Center will go to a new voting location for the state Primary Election May 24.

The Board of Registrars notified affected voters several weeks ago that the Enterprise Civic Center would now be their voting site. The change was brought about because the 61-year-old Rec Center is permanently closed, and is slated to be decommissioned and demolished as part of a multi-million-dollar project to build a new Recreation and Aquatic Center and make other upgrades to recreation facilities across the city. The date for a decommissioning ceremony will be announced soon, with the clearing of the site expected to begin shortly after.

The historic rec center building has been closed for about three months. While employees were moving out and the building was being emptied, the Coffee County Commission requested a change in the voting site and the Department of Justice was reviewing the request. All voting sites and changes regarding voting sites must be approved by the DOJ based on factors such as the available parking, space for voting equipment, handicap accessibility and the location, which must be somewhat centrally located within the precinct.

The Enterprise Civic Center is located at 2401 Neil Metcalf Road (Highway 167 N) just north of the Enterprise Recreation Complex. Residents in Precinct 14 can vote at the Civic Center anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

That precinct includes streets and housing areas such as Windover Way, Eagle’s Landing, Holly Hill, Pinehurst, Alberta, E. Watts, Dauphin Street and Dauphin Street Extension to Highway 27 N, Salem Road, parts of Rocky Head Road, Moates Road, Fairfield Drive and County Roads 539 and 540.

A map of the voting precincts can be viewed at https://www.coffeecountyvotes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Coffee_County_Commissions_107.pdf

The primary runoff is set for June 21. For information about the upcoming elections, call 334-894-5347.