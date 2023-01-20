Wallace CC Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List announced

The Wallace Community College Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the Dean's List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Local students on the Dean’s List are:

Noemi Borja of Daleville;

Hannah Boutwell of Jack;

Breanna Boyce of Enterprise;

Patrion Brown of Brundidge;

Brianna Carr of Daleville;

Jennifer Carroll of Daleville;

Madalynn Chadwick of Enterprise;

Laney Crosby of Coffee Springs;

William Fellows of Enterprise;

Gunner Glisson of Samson;

Tatum Griggs of New Brockton;

Shania Howe of Enterprise;

Nicole Iway of Daleville;

Trevon Jacobson of New Brockton;

Karrie Jinright of Jack;

Alice Denise Kelley of Enterprise;

Ricky Lebron of Enterprise;

Molly Ledbetter of Enterprise;

Avery Lee of Brundidge;

Chelsea Mahone of Troy;

Michael Siniard of Enterprise;

Katherine Sivacek of Enterprise;

Heather Smith of Ariton;

Taylor Williams of New Brockton;

Emily Wofford of Daleville; and,

Simbiti Wright of Enterprise.

Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.