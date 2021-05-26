Wallace Community College announces Spring 2021 President’s, Dean’s lists

Dothan, Ala.—Wallace Community College recently announced the President’s and Dean’s lists for spring term 2021. Students awarded to the President’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 4.0. Eligibility for the Dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Those named to the spring 2021 President’s list are:
Chancellor: Hanna Elizabeth Anderson and Brandon M. Gay; Coffee Springs: Katlyn Savannah Creel; Daleville: Catrina Shyanna Buckhalter-Murry, Jasmin Marie Clark, Diana Y. Montenegro and Kristin Vandiver Elba: Skyler Daniel Nalley; Enterprise: Jeri Nicole Allison, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nyssa Elliott Ferguson, Madelyn Grace McGuffey, Oanh H. Pham, Nyah Elizabeth Phillips and Kira Jordan Ray; Fort Rucker: Isabella Marguerite Hilliker; Geneva: Kaydon Leon Bruce, Sara Kate Gainey, Chloe A. Nance and Kisha Marie Strickland; New Brockton: Audrey Ann Johnson; Samson: Bayleigh Day Edberg and Emmy Lee Ann Reid.
Those named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list are:
Coffee Springs: Amber Nicole Smith; Daleville: Laurie Ann Childree, Latosha Nicole Smith and Rebekah Renah Washington; Enterprise: Jessica N. Adams, Amanda Nicole French, Skylar Ruth Hammond, Cherish N. Jordan,Rebecca Lauren Knowles, Ramona LePage, Shyra Shantalle Moralesavina, Joshua Rustin Perkins, Maxwell James Pikal, Dyahmond Gabrielle Rodgers, Alyshia Ann Smith and Mackenzie Lee Wood; Fort Rucker: Jacqueline Nicole Chandler; Geneva: Sarah Elizabeth White; Jack: Sydney Shyanne Allen; Samson: Christa J. McCall.