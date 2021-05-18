Wallace honors spring 2021 nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

Wallace Community College – Dothan recently conferred credentials upon graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing programs. The graduates, who represent students from the Sparks campus in Eufaula and the Wallace campus in Dothan, will help fill employment gaps in the local healthcare workforce.

“These graduates have numerous opportunities for employment awaiting them in our local area, and we look forward to seeing them join others serving in their professions,” said Kathy Buntin, associate dean, health sciences.

Since the first graduating class in 1953, the Practical Nursing Program has produced over 4,300 graduates. The Associate Degree Nursing program has graduated over 4,700 nurses since the first class in 1971.

Since fall of 2020, 160 nursing graduates and 115 allied health professionals from programs in EMS, Medical Assisting, Radiographic Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant, Respiratory Therapist, and Surgical Technology have joined our area’s workforce.