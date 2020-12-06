Want to get healthier? Think about moving

Over the next few years, nearly every Saturday night, people would make sure they had access to a television when 10:30 rolled around, to watch that ensemble cast of young, virtually unknown comedians deliver a raw, new, honest, and very much on the edge brand of comedy that surely must have kept the network sponsors squirming.

In the early 80s, I read “Wired: The Short Life and Fast Times of John Belushi.” In the book, author Bob Woodward tells a story about Belushi and Akroyd getting on their motorcycles after Saturday Night Live’s last show of that first season, and heading west. One of their stops was in Little Rock, where they spent an afternoon clowning around on the UALR campus. Supposedly, Belushi got mad when no one recognized him, so the two would be easy riders headed down the highway. I wish they had come by our fraternity house in Fayetteville. I might not have recognized them either, but it would have been fun to say something like, “Grab a brew – it don’t cost nuthin.”