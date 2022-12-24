Warren honored at city council meeting for holiday artistic work

The “who” behind the “Whoville” themed window art at Enterprise City Hall was honored for her artistic efforts during the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper presented Teresa Warren, who works in the city magistrate office, a plaque of appreciation for window paintings throughout the city hall building. “She is the ‘who’ behind the Whoville-inspired art painted on the windows here at city hall,” he said.

“What I really enjoy is seeing the employees and citizens coming in and talking about it. It makes me happy,” Warren said, adding that painting is one of her favorite hobbies. “It means a lot to me to have my work on display at city hall.”

“You probably noticed her work when you walked in here this evening,” Cooper said to those attending the council meeting. “You may have already seen it during Halloween and the Thanksgiving holidays.

“We want to recognize Teresa’s talent and thank her for helping spread holiday cheer for not only the employees who work here but all who come to city hall,” Cooper said.