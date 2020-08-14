Water Works Board updates ongoing projects

Enterprise Water Works board members received updates on phase two of the water main replacement and the unrevenued water loss during the noon meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
Regarding the water main replacement project, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said the crews have now progressed into the Brenda Lane, Caylor Street and Green Drive and Laurel Circle areas of town. Over the last month, they have completed the project on Natchez Drive, Iroquois Drive, Omega Circle, Scott Drive and Willow Drive.
Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said while the project is still behind, they’re at about 40 percent completion and are still using two crews. He said himself, Mahan and the mayor met with the owner of L&K Contracting and had a “productive” meeting and brought attention to some of the current issues facing the project. He said one recurring issue is the roadway patching and the compaction tests that have to be done before patching can be completed.
“I’ve been very careful when someone asks me about how the streets are going to be paved that they’re going to be patched,” Morgan said. “As of right now, they’re just being patched.”
Moving on to the status of the new well and tank on Hwy. 167, Mahan reported that 75 percent of the property had been cleared, but the ditch hasn’t been started on yet. He also said that the process of designing the well and tank was ongoing, but they are close to being finished and being able to advertise a bid.
“That’s still good news,” Mahan said. “I’m anticipating the clearing will be done hopefully by the end of this month or close to it. I know they have to compact that ditch and that’s going to take them a while.”
Morgan added that the permit application was signed by the mayor and would “hopefully” be filed that day with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). The permit covers work for several wells. He anticipates being able to advertise a bid for the project by the next board meeting.
“It is exciting to see this because this is probably the largest on-site project we’ve ever done. It’s taken some time, but it’s going to be a good project for us and the citizens,” Mahan said.
The unrevenued water loss for July was 8.74 percent, or 16.8 million gallons—higher than last year’s 1.85 percent (3.4 million gallons) but lower than 2018’s 15 percent (28 million gallons). Mahan said even with these higher numbers, they are still on track to meet the 50 percent reduction goal set back in Fiscal Year 2018.
“If these next two months hang in there for us, I think we’ll be able to reach that goal,” he said. “It is declining, and we are moving in the right direction.”
Because the city is not charged for its water usage by the board, the water used does not gain revenue and is referred to as “lost.” In FY2018, October 2018 to September 2019, 269,363,300 gallons of water were lost. In FY2019, that number was improved to 219,104,800. The current amount for FY2020 sits around 117 million to 118 million.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted bids for water materials and chemicals for FY2021.
- Accepted the FY2019 audit.
- Heard the financial report from Finance Director Lori Senn. Both the revenue and the expenses are over budget and the accounts show an operating income of $1.26 million. She said the long-term debt continues to decline at $22 million, and the unrestricted cash is up to $640,000.
- Discussed the FY2021 budget
- Scheduled the next meeting for Wednesday, Sept. 9 at noon in the police training room at City Hall.
