Water Works Board updates ongoing projects

Enterprise Water Works board members received updates on phase two of the water main replacement and the unrevenued water loss during the noon meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

Regarding the water main replacement project, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said the crews have now progressed into the Brenda Lane, Caylor Street and Green Drive and Laurel Circle areas of town. Over the last month, they have completed the project on Natchez Drive, Iroquois Drive, Omega Circle, Scott Drive and Willow Drive.

Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said while the project is still behind, they’re at about 40 percent completion and are still using two crews. He said himself, Mahan and the mayor met with the owner of L&K Contracting and had a “productive” meeting and brought attention to some of the current issues facing the project. He said one recurring issue is the roadway patching and the compaction tests that have to be done before patching can be completed.

“I’ve been very careful when someone asks me about how the streets are going to be paved that they’re going to be patched,” Morgan said. “As of right now, they’re just being patched.”

Moving on to the status of the new well and tank on Hwy. 167, Mahan reported that 75 percent of the property had been cleared, but the ditch hasn’t been started on yet. He also said that the process of designing the well and tank was ongoing, but they are close to being finished and being able to advertise a bid.

“That’s still good news,” Mahan said. “I’m anticipating the clearing will be done hopefully by the end of this month or close to it. I know they have to compact that ditch and that’s going to take them a while.”