Water Works Board updates projects

Enterprise Water Works board members received updates on the water main replacement project, the bypass well and the unrevenued water loss during the noon meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

Regarding the water main replacement project, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said the crews have completed work in the Brenda Street, Caylor Street and Green Drive and Laurel Circle areas of town. Gibson and Clover Streets are nearly complete and the two crews have now spread out to the Falcon Drive and Hillcrest Loop areas.

Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said while the project is still behind, the crews are making good progress on catching up to where they should have been by this time. Still, they likely won’t be able to complete the project by the contract deadline of November.

Most likely, the project will be completed sometime in late December or early January. He also said they’ve received fewer complaints over the last month after the sit-down meeting with the contractor.

Mahan said the plans for the Hwy. 167 well and the bypass well and tank have been submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), and they’re currently waiting on approval to advertise for bids for the project. Morgan added that they’d received a few comments back but hadn’t received any updates in about two weeks, but that the site had been cleared and the ditch filled.

Because the bypass water tower is in a highly visible location, Morgan presented several potential design features.

“Lighting was a big thing we’ve been looking at with this tank since it’s highly visible,” he said. “It’ll be lit around the pedestal, and it will light the pedestal of the tank and we can even change the colors. I think that would be a nice feature and would look real well in that location.”