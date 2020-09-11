Water Works Board updates projects

Enterprise Water Works board members received updates on the water main replacement project, the bypass well and the unrevenued water loss during the noon meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
Regarding the water main replacement project, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said the crews have completed work in the Brenda Street, Caylor Street and Green Drive and Laurel Circle areas of town. Gibson and Clover Streets are nearly complete and the two crews have now spread out to the Falcon Drive and Hillcrest Loop areas.
Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said while the project is still behind, the crews are making good progress on catching up to where they should have been by this time. Still, they likely won’t be able to complete the project by the contract deadline of November.
Most likely, the project will be completed sometime in late December or early January. He also said they’ve received fewer complaints over the last month after the sit-down meeting with the contractor.
Mahan said the plans for the Hwy. 167 well and the bypass well and tank have been submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), and they’re currently waiting on approval to advertise for bids for the project. Morgan added that they’d received a few comments back but hadn’t received any updates in about two weeks, but that the site had been cleared and the ditch filled.
Because the bypass water tower is in a highly visible location, Morgan presented several potential design features.
“Lighting was a big thing we’ve been looking at with this tank since it’s highly visible,” he said. “It’ll be lit around the pedestal, and it will light the pedestal of the tank and we can even change the colors. I think that would be a nice feature and would look real well in that location.”
Mahan reported that the unrevenued water loss is moving in a “positive” direction. For the month of August, the department reported an 8.72 percent loss — higher than August 2018’s 8.0 percent (14 million gallons), but lower than 2019’s 10.43 percent (19.8 million gallons). Mahan said if they have a good September, they will still be on track to meet the 50 percent reduction goal set back in Fiscal Year 2018.
In FY 2018, the total loss was 269,363,300. In FY 2019, the loss was cut to 219,104,800 gallons. As of August, the total loss sits at 136 million gallons.
“If we have a real good month of September, we will have cut it by 50 percent in three years,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have a good month in September. I think the biggest things that contributed to this are awareness, all the department heads working with us and the water lines being replaced. It’s a very positive thing, saving this amount of water for the future.”
John L. Mitchell, board chairman, credited Mahan for “staying on top of” the department heads, and Ben Beckham called the progress “remarkable.”
In other business, the board:
- Discussed the Daleville Avenue tank and accepted a bid of $192,649 from Tank Pro for repairs
- Discussed the Rucker Boulevard well and approved a motion to advertise bids for repairs
- Accepted the amended 2021 budget
- Heard the financial report from Finance Director Lori Senn. Both the revenue and the expenses are over budget and the accounts show an operating income of $1.5 million. She said the long-term debt continues to decline, and the unrestricted cash is up from this time last year.
- Scheduled the next meeting for Wednesday, October 14 at noon in the police training room at City Hall.
