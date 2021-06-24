Watermelon Day is Saturday

If you’ve grown a big watermelon this year or if you’re in the mood for some fun and friendly competition, if you want to enjoy the refreshing taste of good homegrown watermelon or if you just want to have a leisurely morning shopping for local produce and handmade craft items, then the Enterprise Farmers Market is the place to be this Saturday morning.
The traditional contests are making a comeback at Watermelon Day this year, starting with the Biggest Watermelon Contest at 8:30 a.m. All area farmers or backyard gardeners who have grown a big watermelon are encouraged to have their contenders at the Market by 8 a.m. Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin will be on hand to weigh the entries.
No purchased watermelons are allowed in the contest.
This year’s winner will receive a gift and a $50 cash prize, thanks to the Watermelon Day sponsor First South Farm Credit and loan officer Cindy Kinney.
Prizes are also in store for winners of the ever-popular Seed-Spitting Contest, which starts at 9 a.m., the Watermelon Rolling Contest, which begins at 10 a.m., and the Watermelon Eating Contest, which kicks off at 11 a.m.
“Start practicing your seed-spitting techniques!” encouraged Kay Kirkland, City Special Projects coordinator. “That unique contest is always so much fun for the participants of all ages, and what can I say about the Watermelon Eating Contest! It’s a mouth-watering mess, but also exciting and playful – a real treat for the contestants and the spectators!”
Kirkland said with the special event scheduled more than two weeks away, everyone in the categories ranging from 6 years old and above has time to practice. Winners will compete in five age categories.
“Kids of all ages will also have a rolling, rollicking good time in the Watermelon Rolling Contest,” Kirkland said. “Mayor William E. Cooper and I are happy that we can enjoy the activities we missed last year because of the COVID crisis.”
“We are praying for a beautiful day so that families can come out and explore what more than 20 produce and craft vendors have to offer,” Cooper added. “As always, the stars of the Market special event days are the vendors, especially the farmers and the beautiful food fresh from the field and the homemade jams, jellies, honey and other items. But all of these fun activities are just a bonus that provides opportunities for great family time and making memories that will be cherished forever.”
Kirkland thanked First South Farm Credit for sponsoring the prizes and other events of the day. “First South Farm Credit and loan officer Cindy Kinney have been great to help us bring this lively community event to you for several years, and we appreciate them,” Kirkland said.
Besides the great in-season produce and unique hand-made crafts, visitors to the Market June 26 will get to taste Watermelon on a Stick, served up by Enterprise and Coffee County queens led by special guest Hannah Hughes, Gulf Coast Watermelon Queen.
The market opens at 7 a.m. for shopping. Mayor Cooper and the queens will welcome everyone at 8 a.m., and the Biggest Watermelon Contest will take place at 8:30 a.m. Growers are asked to bring their watermelons in and register for the contest by 8:15 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the Seed Spitting Contest gets under way, followed at 10 a.m. by the Watermelon Rolling and 11 a.m. by the Eating Contest. Just look for the registration tent to sign up. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the winners in all contests.