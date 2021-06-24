Watermelon Day is Saturday

Kirkland said with the special event scheduled more than two weeks away, everyone in the categories ranging from 6 years old and above has time to practice. Winners will compete in five age categories.

“Kids of all ages will also have a rolling, rollicking good time in the Watermelon Rolling Contest,” Kirkland said. “Mayor William E. Cooper and I are happy that we can enjoy the activities we missed last year because of the COVID crisis.”

“We are praying for a beautiful day so that families can come out and explore what more than 20 produce and craft vendors have to offer,” Cooper added. “As always, the stars of the Market special event days are the vendors, especially the farmers and the beautiful food fresh from the field and the homemade jams, jellies, honey and other items. But all of these fun activities are just a bonus that provides opportunities for great family time and making memories that will be cherished forever.”

Kirkland thanked First South Farm Credit for sponsoring the prizes and other events of the day. “First South Farm Credit and loan officer Cindy Kinney have been great to help us bring this lively community event to you for several years, and we appreciate them,” Kirkland said.