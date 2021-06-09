Watermelon Day slated for June 26

“We are praying for a beautiful day so that families can come out and explore what more than 20 produce and craft vendors have to offer,” Cooper added. “As always, the stars of the Market special event days are the vendors, especially the farmers and the beautiful food fresh from the field and the homemade jams, jellies, honey and other items. But all of these fun activities are just a bonus that provides opportunities for great family time and making memories that will be cherished forever.”

This year, Watermelon Day is being sponsored by First South Farm Credit of Enterprise.

“We appreciate the sponsorship First South Farm Credit, who has often helped us bring this lively community event to you,” Kirkland said.

Besides the great in-season produce and unique hand-made crafts, visitors to the Market June 26 will get to taste Watermelon on a Stick served up by Enterprise and Coffee County queens led by special guest Hannah Hughes, Gulf Coast Watermelon Queen.

The market opens at 7 a.m. for shopping. Mayor Cooper and the queens will welcome everyone at 8 a.m., and the Biggest Watermelon Contest will take place at 8:30 a.m. Growers are asked to bring their watermelons in and register for the contest by 8:15 a.m.

At 9 a.m., the Seed Spitting Contest gets under way, followed at 10 a.m. by the Watermelon Rolling and 11 a.m. by the Eating Contest. Just look for the registration tent to sign up. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the winners in all contests.