Watermelon Eating, Biggest Watermelon, Seed Spitting contests among fun and games this Saturday at the Farmers Market

It’s that time of year when a favorite summertime treat becomes the center of attention. The refreshing, flavorful taste of watermelon will be celebrated at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday.

The annual Watermelon Day will feature the traditional celebration contests – the ever-popular Seed-Spitting Contest, the adventurous Watermelon Rolling Contest and the exciting and playful Watermelon Eating Contest.

“Practice your seed-spitting techniques, get in the competitive spirit, wear a smile and come join us for a good time Saturday morning,” said Mayor William E. Cooper.

The mayor also invited farmers or backyard gardeners who have grown a big watermelon to come early and enter the Biggest Watermelon Contest, which will be done immediately after he welcomes the vendors and visitors to the market.

Kay Kirkland, Special Projects Coordinator, said this year’s sponsor, First South Farm Credit, has made it possible to give out some nice prizes throughout the day at all the competitions.

Registration for all the contests will begin at 8 a.m. The Biggest Watermelon Contest will be about 8:15 a.m. The Seed-Spitting will be on the grassy area at 8:30 p.m., the Rolling Contest at 9:30 a.m. and the Eating Contest at 10:30 a.m.

“If you’ve never participated in or watched these contests, they are so much fun!” Kirkland said. “We’d love to have you come out and put your skills to the test!”

The games are just part of the adventure for the day, she said.

“You will want to browse around under the pavilion to see what great, fresh produce and fruits are available this week. As the growing season progresses, new items often appear,” she said. “And of course, the talented craft vendors always promise some surprises.”

At 11:30 a.m., a new activity can be enjoyed inside the market conference room. Teresa Young of Viva La Cookie will be giving a cookie decorating class with a watermelon theme. Registration for that class for a nominal fee will also begin at 8 a.m.

Vendors will open at the market at 7 a.m. Other activities start at 8:30 a.m.