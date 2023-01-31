Watson talks VHIC at Military and Veterans Affairs quarterly meeting

The on-post privileges available to Veterans Health Information Card holders was among the topics that Fort Rucker Deputy Garrison Commander John R. Watson brought to the table at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs recent meeting.

Watson, who became deputy to the garrison commander on Fort Rucker in July 2022, is responsible for providing installation-wide services in support of operations at Fort Rucker, Camp Shelby, Miss., and Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. He was keynote speaker at the meeting held at the American Legion Cook-Clements Post 73 Building on Lee Street.

The Defense Department expanded Commissary, Military Service Exchange and Morale, Welfare and Recreation - MWR - access Jan. 1 and established a standard for physical access to military installations, Watson said. “Veterans use VHICs for identification and check-in at VA appointments, but will also use them for base access under the new program.”

Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system to receive a VHIC, Watson said. Upon the first visit to an installation after obtaining a VHIC card, eligible veterans and caregivers must stop at the visitor control center. Depending on the type of military installation, veterans may enroll for recurring access, which allows them to proceed to the gate for entry upon subsequent visits without having to stop at the visitor control center.

As with all other individuals seeking access to DoD installations, all eligible veterans must pass a basic on-the-spot background check prior to enrolling and an automated check each time they enter the installation, according to the veterans’ affairs website.

The VHIC can be used to check in to appointments at VA medical centers. The card keeps personal information safe while providing the information needed to easily access the veteran’s VA health record.

The VHIC may also be used to get discounts offered to veterans at many stores, businesses, and restaurants.

Contact your nearest VA medical center and speak with the enrollment coordinator for more information about HVIC. Those with questions related to base access, commissary privileges and MWR are asked to call Military One Source at 1-800-342-9647.