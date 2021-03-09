Wayne Farms accountant retires after nearly 40 years

ENTERPRISE, AL—A lot has changed about the poultry industry in nearly four decades, and retiring Wayne Farms Staff Accountant Cheryl Hines can testify to that fact.

When she joined the company 39 years ago, there was only one computer to use for the entire accounting department, and she had to process and sign every paycheck by hand. Today, Wayne Farms is the epitome of modern manufacturing technology, with cloud-based networks and data automation connecting every facility and every process.

Hines began her career with Wayne Farms when the company purchased Southland Foods Enterprise where she was employed. Serving in a variety of administrative and accounting roles, Hines even played company matchmaker over the years, introducing the accounting supervisor she’s worked with for more than 25 years to her husband.

As Hines advanced in her role, Enterprise advanced as well, undergoing more than $100 million in modernizations and expansions, adding hundreds of jobs and upgrading the facility with state-of-the-industry technologies and equipment to make it one of the most advanced poultry processing operations in the country.