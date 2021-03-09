Wayne Farms accountant retires after nearly 40 years

ENTERPRISE, AL—A lot has changed about the poultry industry in nearly four decades, and retiring Wayne Farms Staff Accountant Cheryl Hines can testify to that fact.
When she joined the company 39 years ago, there was only one computer to use for the entire accounting department, and she had to process and sign every paycheck by hand. Today, Wayne Farms is the epitome of modern manufacturing technology, with cloud-based networks and data automation connecting every facility and every process.
Hines began her career with Wayne Farms when the company purchased Southland Foods Enterprise where she was employed. Serving in a variety of administrative and accounting roles, Hines even played company matchmaker over the years, introducing the accounting supervisor she’s worked with for more than 25 years to her husband.
As Hines advanced in her role, Enterprise advanced as well, undergoing more than $100 million in modernizations and expansions, adding hundreds of jobs and upgrading the facility with state-of-the-industry technologies and equipment to make it one of the most advanced poultry processing operations in the country.
“She’s been there for all of it, and we’re going to miss her,” said long-time Enterprise Operations Manager Eddie Fortner. “Through tough times in the early days, right on through our major south Alabama expansion; but, it’s a small town and we all know each other, so I expect we won’t be strangers.”
The hectic pace of staff accountant may be in the rearview mirror for Hines, but she expects the next phase of her life to be just as busy. With her departure from Wayne Farms official, she plans to enjoy her retirement with her family and enjoy her role as caregiver for two grandchildren while her daughter teaches school in nearby Zion Chapel.