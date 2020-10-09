We are the answer to future trivia questions

“What was cable TV?”

“Books? What were books?”

“What was a newspaper?”

“What was California?”

There’ll likely be many more questions about our lives in 2020 a century from now but if current thinking that the collected knowledge of the world doubles every 48 hours, long before 2120 we’ll have answers to questions long before they’re asked.

And if the current trends of rewriting history and correcting ancient mistakes with revised laws and money, it just may be historical events of everyday, even October 11, will long be forgotten.

People of the future may realize it’s better to change behavior than to keep repeating the same stories year after year.

Here are some examples of historical events of October 11:

1927 – New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig named American League Most Valuable Player, even though teammate Babe Ruth, ineligible for having previously won the award, hit 60 homeruns and Enterprise native Ben Paschal hit .317 and earned $7,000.