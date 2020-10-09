We are the answer to future trivia questions

Some of y’all likely won’t be around 100 years from now to answer questions about 2020, like “Why were so many baseball, football and basketball games postponed or cancelled?”
“Why did they decide to play games and matches, run auto races, play soccer, hockey and golf during the COVID-19 pandemic, whatever that was?”
“What do you mean, ‘Money couldn’t buy tickets to games that were played?”
“Did some cut-out cardboard fans in Philadelphia really boo Bryce Harper?”
Other possible questions:
“Why were church services and schools closed?”
“What was it with the masks people wore in public?”
“What was it with people who didn’t wear masks in public?”
“What did folks do with all the toilet paper they hoarded?”
“Why did presidential candidates say such bad things about each other?”
“Were politicians like professional wrestlers? Did they fight in public then drink together later that night?”
“Why were “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Gunsmoke” and “The Rifleman” on cable TV almost around the clock?”
“What was cable TV?”
“Books? What were books?”
“What was a newspaper?”
“What was California?”
There’ll likely be many more questions about our lives in 2020 a century from now but if current thinking that the collected knowledge of the world doubles every 48 hours, long before 2120 we’ll have answers to questions long before they’re asked.
And if the current trends of rewriting history and correcting ancient mistakes with revised laws and money, it just may be historical events of everyday, even October 11, will long be forgotten.
People of the future may realize it’s better to change behavior than to keep repeating the same stories year after year.
Here are some examples of historical events of October 11:
1927 – New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig named American League Most Valuable Player, even though teammate Babe Ruth, ineligible for having previously won the award, hit 60 homeruns and Enterprise native Ben Paschal hit .317 and earned $7,000.
1929 – JC Penney, currently facing extinction, opened store 1252, in Milford, Delaware, to become first company with stores in all 48 states.
1932– First political telecast (Democratic National Committee) at CBS in New York City.
1939 – Albert Einstein told Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt of possibilities of an atomic bomb.
1950 – CBS granted license by FCC to broadcast color TV.
1971 – Frank McGee, formerly of Montgomery’s WSFA, became “Today Show” news anchor.
1975 – George Carlin hosted debut of “Saturday Night Live.”
1983 – Last U.S. hand-cranked telephones (Bryant Pond, Maine) were replaced by direct dial service.
1984 – In U.S. Vice Presidential candidate’s debate, Democrat Geraldine Ferraro faced Republican George H.W. Bush.
1984 – Dr. Kathryn D. Sullivan became first U.S. woman to walk in space.
1987 – 200,000 people marched for gay/lesbian rights in Washington, D.C.
1991 – Law professor Anita Hill testified that Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her.
1991 – Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart was seen soliciting a prostitute.
Historically, October 11 has seen important people come and go.
Born on this date in 1884 was future U.S. First Lady (1933-45) Eleanor Roosevelt, and on Oct. 11, 1990, Troy native and long-time CBS newsman Douglas Edwards died.
Oh, and on this date in 1975, Bill Clinton married Hillary Rodham in Fayetteville, Arkansas, now home to former Enterprise Ledger editor Kyle Mooty, whose furniture and clothes still haven’t found him after 14 loooooong days …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!