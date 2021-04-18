We have to make the effort

As you know, the word COMMENCEMENT means “beginning”….. in this case the semi-official beginning of young adulthood. How contrary to everything we’ve tried to teach our boys if they begin that adulthood by losing control, through drinking, of the intellect and free will that sets them apart from animals and makes them sons of God!

May I suggest the following might be done: (1) that fathers let their sons know in no uncertain terms what is expected of them by way of graduation night conduct and (2) that parents of seniors who are friends get together and have small parties with great amounts of food and soft drinks.

Please don’t think I’m a meddling old fool going beyond my rights as a principal. The Class of 1975 is a very special class to me. A month from now I want them to look back on their graduation night without any shame. I want them to look back on it with the happy and very satisfying thought that in the hours immediately following their departure from Catholic High they began, even then, to live the life their alma mater has tried to prepare them for.

Sincerely yours,

Father Tribou