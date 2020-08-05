Wearing a mask: Show that you care

The idea of wearing a mask has been a somewhat controversial issue. Some Americans question the effectiveness that wearing a mask has on the prevention of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

For Alabamians, Gov. Kay Ivy recently extended the Alabama mask mandate until at least Aug. 31. Professionals from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Auburn University discuss the science behind wearing a mask and how this act can help in the battle against COVID-19.

In a series of Twitter posts that went viral, Dr. Richard Davis, the clinical microbiology lab director at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, showed two demonstrations where he tested the effectiveness of wearing a mask.

“First, I sneezed, sang, talked and coughed toward an agar culture plate with or without a mask,” Davis posted on Twitter. “Bacteria colonies show where droplets landed. A mask blocks virtually all of them.”

For the second demonstration, Davis said on Twitter he set open bacteria culture plates two, four and six feet away. He then coughed hard for approximately 15 seconds. He then repeated this without a mask.