Webster works to make his last season his best

“He was working hard in the weight room and we had an opportunity in class before the pandemic hit to where we were able to go outside and do some things a couple of times. You could see what type of athlete this kid was and how hard he wanted to work to be really great his senior year and to improve our defense,” Dugger said at the Jan. 7 football banquet. “And then the pandemic hits, and you hate it for all these kids because they’re preparing so hard for a great senior year. Then we don’t see them from mid-March until June 1, and this kid stayed in touch with me over the pandemic and was texting me and Coach (Brad) Fortney multiple times, just figuring out what kind of things he could be doing on his own to continue to work so he didn’t drop off. He knew that this was his opportunity and he wanted to make sure he had a great senior year.”