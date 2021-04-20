Weevil baseball splits doubleheader in large fashion

Carter Duke homered in his only at-bat and drove in two runs.

Leadoff hitter Connor Purvis had two hits, drew two walks, scored twice and drove in a run; Brady Peddie singled twice, drew a walk, drove in two runs and scored three times; and Connor Varnum doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Zach Hansen singled, scored a run and had an RBI; Kolby Pickles singled and scored a run; and Mac Danford singled, scored a run and had two RBIs.

Two pitchers sailed through Selma’s line-up: Jade Sikes went 3.0 innings, gave up one hit, allowed two runs (unearned), walked two and struck out two Patriots; and Tanner Bastings pitched 2.0 innings, allowed three hits and one earned run.

The Weevils outhit the Patriots, 9-7, in the nightcap but still lost, due in no small part to leaving the bases full in the sixth and seventh innings and by making four errors.

ESCC’s best opportunity to sweep the doubleheader came in the sixth inning after back-to-back walks filled the bases with Weevils. A one-hop ground ball to third base, on a 3-1 count, produced an inning-ending double play.

Enterprise scored a couple of runs in the home half of the seventh inning after two were out.