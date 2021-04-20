Weevil baseball splits doubleheader in large fashion

It happened April 16, 2021.
Friday’s doubleheader will likely be remembered by Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils long after their baseball careers end.
After splitting a South Division doubleheader Thursday on the road at Wallace State Community College-Selma (see below), the Weevils (12-21-1, 9-15) hosted the Patriots (11-31, 2-22) in Friday’s doubleheader that ended in another split decision that was unlikely at best.
Enterprise won Friday’s opener 21-3, but lost the nightcap 7-3, prompting ESCC coach Bubba Frichter to shake his head in disbelief.
Enterprise opened the first game with a 15-hit, 15-run first inning that could be a school record—or at least in the top few in more than 50 years of ESCC baseball.
“We had 10 hits and 11 runs in the first inning of the first game against a guy (Stephen Huggins) who went 6.2 innings, allowed four hits and one run in the second game,” Frichter said. “Same guy!”
Four ESCC players had three hits apiece in Friday’s opener: Cameron Williams, Bailey Shannon, Jon Lewis and Jackson Lessmann accounted for 12 of ESCC’s 23 hits.
Williams had a pair of doubles, a single, two RBIs and three runs scored; Shannon doubled, singled twice, plated two runs, and had three runs scored; Lewis had three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored; and Lessmann had a double, two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Carter Duke homered in his only at-bat and drove in two runs.
Leadoff hitter Connor Purvis had two hits, drew two walks, scored twice and drove in a run; Brady Peddie singled twice, drew a walk, drove in two runs and scored three times; and Connor Varnum doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Zach Hansen singled, scored a run and had an RBI; Kolby Pickles singled and scored a run; and Mac Danford singled, scored a run and had two RBIs.
Two pitchers sailed through Selma’s line-up: Jade Sikes went 3.0 innings, gave up one hit, allowed two runs (unearned), walked two and struck out two Patriots; and Tanner Bastings pitched 2.0 innings, allowed three hits and one earned run.
The Weevils outhit the Patriots, 9-7, in the nightcap but still lost, due in no small part to leaving the bases full in the sixth and seventh innings and by making four errors.
ESCC’s best opportunity to sweep the doubleheader came in the sixth inning after back-to-back walks filled the bases with Weevils. A one-hop ground ball to third base, on a 3-1 count, produced an inning-ending double play.
Enterprise scored a couple of runs in the home half of the seventh inning after two were out.
The Weevils scored a run in the first inning in addition to the two in the seventh; Wallace-Selma got all its runs in the second inning.
Christian Beasley, Purvis and Shannon had two hits apiece in the loss.
Beasley singled twice and walked; Purvis singled, walked and scored two runs; and Shannon singled twice and had an RBI.
Williams singled; Danford singled and drove in a run; and Micah McLeod singled, walked and scored a run.
Maddux Herring worked on the mound 2.0 innings, allowed four earned runs, struck out two Patriots and hit two batsmen.
Taylor Gover faced three batters, allowed two hits and three runs (two earned) before being replaced by Elliott Baxter, who pitched the final 5.0 innings, allowed one hit and struck out three Patriots.
The Weevils are scheduled to play at Coastal Alabama Community College-North Thursday in Monroeville and will host the Eagles Saturday.
Weevils split in Selma
There’s good news and there’s bad news.
First the bad news:
For the second gut-wrenching time in two weeks, Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils lost a baseball game in a walk-off on the road, this time at Wallace Community College-Selma.
The 9-8 loss came in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Enterprise started the day’s scoring with a run in the top of the first inning but Wallace claimed the lead with a three-run rally in the home half of the first and extended it to, 4-0, in the second.
Enterprise went ahead, 5-4, in the fourth frame but Wallace again rallied, this time scoring two runs in the fifth and after ESCC surged ahead with three runs in the sixth inning, Wallace knotted the score, 8-8, with a two-run spurt in the bottom of the sixth.
A one-out infield error on Enterprise in the home half of the ninth inning led to Wallace’s comeback win; a double down the left field line plated the winning run.
The Weevils managed 11 hits in the loss with Taylor Gover earning a single, a double, a run scored and two RBIs; Kyle Vogler singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs; and Christian Beasley added two singles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored to the ESCC total.
Carter Duke singled, walked, scored a run and drove in two runs.
Connor Purvis had a single and drew three walks; Mac Danford singled, scored a run and had an RBI; Zach Hansen singled and scored; and Micah McLeod singled, walked and scored a run.
The Weevils sent two pitchers to the mound.
Brady Peddie worked 4.1 innings, gave up nine hits, six runs (three earned), struck out five and walked two before giving way to Ethan Stinson.
Stinson pitched the final 4.0 innings, surrendered five hits, three runs (one earned) and struck out two Patriots.
Now for the good news: The Weevils unleashed a 13-hit offensive barrage and combined with masterful two-hit ESCC pitching in the nightcap, Enterprise split Thursday’s doubleheader with a 9-1 win.
In Thursday’s win, the Weevils again broke out on top with two runs scored in the first inning and two more in the third.
Selma answered with a lone run in the third; Enterprise increased its lead to 5-1 with one run in the visitor’s fourth frame.
The Weevils added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings and two in the sixth.
Four ESCC batters had two hits apiece.
Danford had a double, a single, a walk, three stolen bases and an RBI; Purvis added two singles, two walks, a run scored and an RBI; Drew Powell had two singles, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI; and Peddie had two singles, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
Vogler had a single, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored; Bailey Shannon singled and scored; Jon Lewis singled, scored twice and had an RBI; Connor Varnum singled home a run; and Kolby Pickles singled.
Jackson Lessmann scored a run, stole a base and had an RBI.