Weevil basketball closes with a loss

Unlike other losses throughout what proved to be a second forgettable, COVID-19 season, missed free throws didn’t cost the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils a win Friday night in Ray Lolley Gym.

Playing their last game of the season, the Weevils hit 15-of-17 free throws but still lost 88-82 to Bevill State Community College.

Numbers that did determine the game’s outcome were 15 ESCC turnovers and 16 missed layups.

Amir Devone led Enterprise with 23 points, Jalen Gaston had 15, Chester Pruitt had 12 and Tiquel Taylor chipped in 11 in the loss.