Weevil basketball loses to Sun Chiefs

It didn’t take advanced college mathematics courses to explain why the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women lost to the visiting Coastal Alabama Community-College South’s Sun Chiefs Tuesday night in Ray Lolley Gym.

Fourth-grade arithmetic explained the 74-70 setback that dropped ESCC to 5-10 overall, 5-6 in South Division games.

The Weevil Women missed 14 free throws and left their coach Jeremaine Williams shaking his head.

“We shoot free throws every practice and then we miss them like we did tonight,” Williams said. “I can’t understand it.”

As has happened in recent games, Enterprise broke out on top, led 30-17 at the end of the first quarter and 45-44 at halftime.

Eighteen turnovers and eight missed layups in the second half also added to ESCC’s misery.

Gwen Mitchell led Enterprise with 21 points, Ivy Turner and Jesslyn Culverhouse had 14 points apiece and Tekyia Jackson netted 10 in the loss.

Men’s basketball

loses 92-74Tuesday’s men’s game wasn’t decided at the free throw line; the visiting Sun Chiefs were simply too much for the outmanned Boll Weevils in a 92-74 game.